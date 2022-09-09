IRDAI proposes to mandate dematerialisation of new insurance policies

It may be mentioned that Insurance Repositories were set up under the Insurance Repository Regulations. Over the last few years, Insurance Repositories have helped in electronic issuance, storage and services for over 10 million insured persons. Insurance Repository maintains Electronic Insurance Account (EIA) of the insured person and all insurance policies (life/non-life/group) can be stored and accessed through this EIA facility.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}