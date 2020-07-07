Irdai removes 5 lakh cap on sum insured for Arogya Sanjeevani policies

Arogya Sanjeevani is one of the most affordable health insurance products available today, but the policy comes with a 5% co-pay and 2% sub-limit on room rent. A 5% co-payment clause means that you will pay 5% of the claim amount and the insurer will pay the rest. The policy covers room, boarding and nursing expenses but only up to 2% of the sum insured, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000 a day. You can find out more details here.