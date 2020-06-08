Irdai’s Covid-19 health insurance product misses the point, completely

While rating health insurance plans in the market, we downgrade policies that come with cost caps, and given the escalated cost on account of covid-19, a room rent cap of ₹5,000 would mean a significant out-of-pocket expenditure. A well-known multi-speciality hospital in the NCR region, for instance, is charging ₹18,500 per day as bed charges in the isolation ward and the rates for other hospitals in the same league are unlikely to be much different. Why then come out with a policy when there are health insurance plans in the market available without such caps?