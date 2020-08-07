Irdai’s push for digitization makes buying life insurance policy easier

According to the Irdai circular, life insurers have expressed difficulty in printing and dispatching of policy documents, which has given way to adopting digital modes of doing business. Insurers can now send all life insurance policies electronically to the policyholder’s e-mail ID. In 2016, Irdai had said that if policies are solicited through an electronic mode, insurers were required to send the policy electronically and also dispatch a hard copy. Exemption for a physical copy was provided only where the policy was issued using an e-insurance account (eIA).