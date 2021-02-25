Irdai sets up panel to relook guidelines on information, cybersecurity

The committee will review whether to extend the applicability of guidelines for insurers to other entities, which are regulated by IRDAI, with or without modification. The committee will also look at how to apply the Guidelines to the extent applicable to entities that access Insurers IT System and how to ascertain that minimum Security Standards are followed by those entities which access Insurers IT Systems, though those are not regulated by IRDAI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}