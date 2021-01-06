Irdai to introduce standard home insurance policy Bharat Griha Raksha

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has decided to introduce a standard home insurance policy that will cover the risk of fire and allied perils for certain risks.

The Irdai had issued guidelines on 4 January, announcing that the Standard Fire and Special Perils (SFSP) Policy provided for in the erstwhile All India Fire Tariff (AIFT) 2001 will be replaced by the following standard products that shall be mandatorily offered by all general insurers carrying on fire and allied perils insurance business from 1 April.

Here are the details of 'Bharat Griha Raksha' policy:

"The policy offers cover against a wide range of perils, namely Fire, Natural Catastrophes (Storm, Cyclone, Typhoon, Tempest, Hurricane, Tornado, Tsunami, Flood, Inundation, Earthquake, Subsidence, Landslide, Rockslide), Forest, Jungle and Bush fires, Impact Damage of any kind, Riot, Strike, Malicious Damages, Acts of terrorism, Bursting and overflowing of water tanks, apparatus and pipes, Leakage from automatic sprinkler installations and Theft within 7 days from the occurrence of any of the aforesaid events," the regulator said.

Besides offering coverage for the home building, the policy will cover 'General Home Contents' automatically (without any need for a declaration of details) for 20% of the sum insured for the building subject to a maximum of ₹10 lakh. One can also opt for a higher sum insured for general contents by declaring the details.

The policy offers two optional covers -- Insurance for 'Valuable Contents' like jewellery and curios, and Personal Accident of the insured and spouse due to an insured peril under the policy.

The policy also gives a complete waiver of underinsurance. In other words, if the sum insured declared by a policyholder is less than what ought to have been declared for the property in question, the policyholder’s claim will not be settled proportionately but up to the sum insured that is declared.

For instance, if you have insured any of your general home contents (such as fridge, television, washing machine) for a sum insured of ₹50,000, whereas the actual value is ₹1 lakh, the policy will still pay the entire sum insured ( ₹50,000).

In contrast, there are some policies which may just pay ₹25,000 citing under-insurance, since the insurer would have only insured 50% of the general home contents value.

