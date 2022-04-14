Irdai warns against buying health insurance plans from this unregistered website

The public notice issued by Irdai via circular said, “It has come to the notice of Irdai that an entity named ‘Even Healthcare Pvt Ltd’, which has a corporate office at No.311,6th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indira Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560038, and a website www.even.in, is offering health plans. It is to inform the public that the plans offered by Even Health are not health insurance plans, and the said entity is not a registered entity with Irdai. Public subscribing to these plans of ‘Even Healthcare Pvt Ltd’ are advised to note that they are dealing at their own risk."

