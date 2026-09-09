IRDAI warns against fake Bima Bharosa website, asks policyholders not to share OTP, KYC and banking details online

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has warned policyholders and the general public against a fraudulent website that is posing as an insurance grievance redressal platform linked to the regulator.
In a public notice dated 4 September 2026, IRDAI identified igmsirdai.online and its complaint-registration page, igmsirdai.online/register-complaint, as unauthorised websites. The notice, numbered IRDAI/PPGR/BB/2026-27/25, said the website is not an official IRDAI platform and that the matter is being examined by the regulator, with appropriate action being initiated or taken under applicable law.
The regulator has specifically cautioned users against accessing the website, registering complaints on it or submitting personal, policy-related, financial, banking, KYC, OTP or other sensitive information without first verifying the authenticity of the website.
IRDAI also advised the public not to make any payment or share banking and financial credentials, passwords, OTPs or other confidential information in response to communications received through such websites.
IRDAI has directed policyholders to use only its official Bima Bharosa portal for registering or tracking insurance grievances. The official website is bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in.
Bima Bharosa is IRDAI's Integrated Grievance Management System for insurance-related complaints. The official portal allows policyholders to register complaints and track their status. IRDAI's website says complaints can first be taken up with the insurer and, where required, escalated to the regulator through Bima Bharosa.
The official portal itself currently carries a warning stating that Bima Bharosa does not ask complainants or policyholders for any payment. It also cautions users against scanning QR codes or using links that claim to facilitate disbursement of money into their bank accounts.
IRDAI has advised people who have already submitted personal, policy or financial information through the suspected website to take appropriate precautionary measures. Where necessary, they should report the matter to the appropriate cybercrime or law-enforcement authorities.
The regulator has also asked users to verify the authenticity of any website, email, message or telephone communication that uses IRDAI's name, logo, identity or terminology before sharing information or registering a grievance.
IRDAI has said it will not be responsible for any loss, disclosure of information or other consequences arising from interaction with unauthorised or fraudulent websites impersonating the regulator. The public notice was issued in the interest of the general public and to protect the interests of policyholders.
For grievance-related assistance, IRDAI's official Bima Bharosa portal lists its grievance call centre numbers as 155255 and 1800 4254 732, along with the email address complaints@irdai.gov.in.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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