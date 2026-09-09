IRDAI warns against fake Bima Bharosa website, asks policyholders not to share OTP, KYC and banking details online

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has warned policyholders and the general public against a fraudulent website that is posing as an insurance grievance redressal platform linked to the regulator.

In a public notice dated 4 September 2026, IRDAI identified igmsirdai.online and its complaint-registration page, igmsirdai.online/register-complaint, as unauthorised websites. The notice, numbered IRDAI/PPGR/BB/2026-27/25, said the website is not an official IRDAI platform and that the matter is being examined by the regulator, with appropriate action being initiated or taken under applicable law.

The regulator has specifically cautioned users against accessing the website, registering complaints on it or submitting personal, policy-related, financial, banking, KYC, OTP or other sensitive information without first verifying the authenticity of the website.

IRDAI also advised the public not to make any payment or share banking and financial credentials, passwords, OTPs or other confidential information in response to communications received through such websites.

What is the official Bima Bharosa website? IRDAI has directed policyholders to use only its official Bima Bharosa portal for registering or tracking insurance grievances. The official website is bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in.

Bima Bharosa is IRDAI's Integrated Grievance Management System for insurance-related complaints. The official portal allows policyholders to register complaints and track their status. IRDAI's website says complaints can first be taken up with the insurer and, where required, escalated to the regulator through Bima Bharosa.

The official portal itself currently carries a warning stating that Bima Bharosa does not ask complainants or policyholders for any payment. It also cautions users against scanning QR codes or using links that claim to facilitate disbursement of money into their bank accounts.

What should policyholders do if they have already shared information? IRDAI has advised people who have already submitted personal, policy or financial information through the suspected website to take appropriate precautionary measures. Where necessary, they should report the matter to the appropriate cybercrime or law-enforcement authorities.

The regulator has also asked users to verify the authenticity of any website, email, message or telephone communication that uses IRDAI's name, logo, identity or terminology before sharing information or registering a grievance.

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IRDAI has said it will not be responsible for any loss, disclosure of information or other consequences arising from interaction with unauthorised or fraudulent websites impersonating the regulator. The public notice was issued in the interest of the general public and to protect the interests of policyholders.