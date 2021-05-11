Irdai working group suggests title insurance for home buyers

When it comes to an allottee retail policy, it means title insurance may soon provide coverage to the retail individual buyer. They will get this coverage at the time of the property possession. The sum insured offered to them will be equal to the purchased value of the unit. As per his/her own choice deemed fit to his requirements annually/long term three years’ options. The premium can be paid in full or instalments as may be decided by the insurer, said the draft proposal.