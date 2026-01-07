IRS kills Direct File Option for 2026 — Here's how you can still file your taxes for free

Taxpayers will not be able to use the IRS Direct File option in 2026 to file their taxes for free as the federal agency has killed off the option.

“IRS Direct File will not be available in Filing Season 2026. No launch date has been set for the future,” an email from IRS official Cynthia Noe stated in November last year.

How to still file your taxes for free? When the killing off of Direct File was announced in November 2025, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is also the current IRS commissioner, had said that there are “better alternatives" to Direct File. “It wasn’t used very much,” he said. "And we think that the private sector can do a better job.”

Read on to find out some other options than Direct File, using which you can still file your taxes for free.

Free File The Free File program still remains in place, with which taxpayers can file their taxes for free.

The Free File program is an initiative offered through a public-private partnership between the IRS and Free File Inc. This program will be available for free to taxpayers filing federal tax returns using private tax software companies that partner with the IRS.

The adjusted gross income (AGI) of your household must be under $84,000 to qualify for this plan. State tax charges will be extra.

Private companies Some companies let taxpayers file their taxes for free even outside of the Free file option. However, these are mostly for simple returns, and taxpayers must read the terms and conditions carefully to understand what's free and what's not.

Free file fillable forms If you exceed the AGI limit under Free File, the Free File Fillable Forms option is there as a backup. However, it must be noted that these digital versions of paper tax forms do not have a step-by-step help or guided interview that commercial softwares provide. The IRS warns that this option may not be for you if you are uncomfortable filing taxes on paper.

All taxpayers are eligible to file federal taxes via Free File Fillable Forms, regardless of age or income.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Underserved communities can take help from the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers free in-person assistance to taxpayers. This program caters to taxpayers earning around $67,000 or less, those with disabilities, and limited-English taxpayers.

The program has a sister program called TCE (Tax Counseling for the Elderly), which helps taxpayers above 60 to file their taxes. Military troops can also take help from the VITA program.

However, not all taxes can be filed via VITA.

MilTax MilTax is a free e-filing service available to military families in addition to VITA.

The service can be accessed by service members, eligible family members, survivors, and recent veterans up to 365 days from their separation or retirement date.