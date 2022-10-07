Is ₹1 lakh monthly salary a big deal for young professionals?6 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 12:31 AM IST
- It’s no longer a benchmark for a successful career amid rising inflation, aspirational spending
Hyderabad resident Surya Chaudhary earns a little over ₹1 lakh every month, a milestone he aspired for since the beginning of his career five years ago. While he is able to afford a comfortable lifestyle with that salary, he says it is conservative when compared to what he had expected. “I cook my own breakfast as the maid charges ₹1,500 extra," he says.