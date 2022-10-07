Is 1 lakh monthly salary a big deal for young professionals?

Rising inflation in the last one year has only made matters worse, said Zoya Seth, a Delhi-based freelance content writer. “ I spend ₹40,000 every month on just meeting basic needs. I see people spend ₹20,000-25,000 on petrol alone. Healthcare costs have gone through the roof. A visit to the doctor and any medical tests burn a big hole in the pocket," she said. The 30-year-old is quick to add that she feels self-sufficient with her current income of ₹80,000- ₹1.1 lakh every month, and is left with enough disposable income after paying off her bills.