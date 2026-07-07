Is a ₹35,000 monthly pension enough in Lucknow? Expert breaks down housing, healthcare, food and daily costs

When you retire with a fixed monthly pension of ₹35,000, financial planning becomes essential to balance everyday expenses, healthcare needs, and long-term economic stability.

This requires creating a disciplined budget that prioritises essentials such as groceries, housing, utilities, and medical expenses. Retirees should also ensure that inflation is accounted for in their economic planning and that sufficient liquidity is maintained to cover unplanned requirements and emergencies.

Furthermore, it is important to keep in mind that an emergency fund should ideally be established before retirement, not after. Such an approach ensures that the retiree is not forced to take on unwanted personal loans or withdraw from long-term savings or investments to meet urgent financial needs.

For the post-retirement stage of life, experts emphasise the importance of capital conservation over higher returns. Taking guidance from certified financial advisors for proper financial planning and budgeting can go a long way to make life easier in tier-2 cities like Lucknow. The focus, therefore, should be on seeking out safe, stable, and easily accessible instruments rather than aggressive, growth-oriented investments.

What expert says Atish Jain, CEO of Choice Connect, explained this in detail. “At a ₹35,000 pension, the priority is liquidity and capital safety over chasing yield. My approach: ladder Senior Citizen FDs across 1, 2, and 3-year maturities — this gives near-equal returns to longer lock-in products, plus deposit insurance and the flexibility to access funds when needed.”

He further added, “Ring-fence ₹5,000 for healthcare separately. For the remaining corpus, stick to instruments where capital is protected and accessible, rather than products that trade flexibility for marginally higher returns. At this stage, predictable access to your own money matters more than squeezing out extra yield.”

Keeping the above-discussed concepts and Jain's recommendations in mind, retirees may also consider drafting a well-thought-out monthly budget that prioritises covering essential expenses first, while leaving some space for discretionary spending.

The idea is to ensure that, as a retiree, one clearly understands the limitations of their income and devises a prudent monthly plan in accordance with this fundamental constraint in mind. Let us now take a look at a sample monthly budget for retirees to use for ideation and future financial planning.

The budget discussed below reflects realistic living costs in tier-2 cities such as Lucknow and similar urban areas, where expenses vary only slightly by locality and broadly follow comparable patterns.

Sample monthly budget (Tier-2 cities like Lucknow)

Expense Head Suggested Monthly Allocation (Rs) Share of Monthly Pension Housing (rent, utilities, maintenance) 15,000 42.9% Groceries & daily essentials 7,000 20.0% Healthcare & medicines 5,000 14.3% Insurance & recurring bills 3,000 8.6% Personal & leisure expenses 2,000 5.6% Miscellaneous expenses 3000 8.6% Total 35,000 100%

The above-discussed budget reflects realistic costs and expense distribution in tier-2 cities such as Lucknow and similar urban areas. In this, housing accounts for the largest share of expenses, especially in a rented 2-BHK house in a place like Lucknow. Furthermore, keep in mind that these expenses can vary depending on the locality and the availability of basic amenities.

You should also be clear that this monthly budget planning is not a fixed formula but just a reference framework to help retirees understand how a ₹35,000 pension can be distributed in real-world conditions.

Life and expenses in a tier-2 city Lucknow is used here as an example and a reference point; this budget distribution can also be utilised for other tier-2 cities across the nation. These cities generally have lower costs than metros, but they still require careful budgeting due to rising housing and healthcare costs.

The ₹35,000 pension threshold can be workable in such locations, provided financial planning is disciplined, based on fundamentals, and aligned with the pensioner's long-term economic objectives.

Also Read | Why life insurance remains essential for financial protection

In short, budgeting after retirement is a highly individual exercise and primarily depends on day-to-day expenses, including lifestyle, health, family needs, and existing savings. A ₹35,000 monthly pension can be sufficient in tier-2 cities if spending is structured carefully and supported by prior financial preparation.

Consulting a certified financial planner to tailor retirement strategies to your personal circumstances is also advised, so that all your decisions remain professionally guided and mistakes can be avoided in monthly budget planning.