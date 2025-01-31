Is a credit card the same as an ATM card? Know the key differences

Credit cards and ATM cards are very similar in appearance since they are both plastic cards that can be used to make financial transactions. They are, however, worlds apart in terms of function, objective, and impact on financial security. Here we will help in better understanding their special qualities and how to use them effectively to optimize advantages and reduce dangers.
Banks as well as financial institutions provide you credit cards which basically is a medium for financial leverage; with them you are eligible to spend borrowed amounts at whatever amount, repay the debt any time because that serves you revolving credit.
Often called a debit card, an ATM card is actually connected directly to your savings account. It lets you access the money in your own accounts to make purchases, withdraw cash, and conduct other everyday banking transactions.
Aspects
Credit card
ATM card
Source of funds
Based on your credit limit, make use of a line of credit that the provider has issued.
Use the money that is available and is directly connected to your bank account.
Interest charges
If unpaid amounts are not settled within the grace period, interest will be charged.
Since it uses your own funds, there are no interest fees.
Credit score
Based on usage, it can be positive or negative for your credit score.
Has no influence on your credit report.
Spending limit
Spending Limit tied by the credit limit that has been pre-approved.
Limited to the amount that is currently in your bank account.
Fees
Comprise interest on outstanding accounts, annual fees, and late payment penalties.
Based on usage, moderate ATM withdrawal fees might be added.
Fraud protection
Zero liability for unauthorized transactions and high protection.
Restricted security, highly relying on PIN protection.
In conclusion, despite being plastic cards used for financial transactions, credit cards and ATM cards operate very differently. Credit cards have disadvantages even if they provide benefits, rewards, and the opportunity to establish credit. If payments are not properly managed, high interest rates on outstanding amounts might result in substantial debt. Financial hardship can also result from excessive expenditure brought on by the ease of obtaining credit.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks.)