Is a global outlook in investments the new norm?

We are living in an interconnected financial world, where an investment portfolio that looks beyond national borders is no longer reserved for a select few. It is a strategic necessity. With global trade wars, rising inflation, currency fluctuations and geopolitical events introducing volatility in Indian capital markets, the smart investor of today is seeking ways and means to diversify and build resilience into the portfolio.

This presents an opportunity to hedge against domestic risks, access high-growth international sectors, and fortify wealth. But, for many, the journey into global investing seems to be a daunting task, given the sea of options that are available. So, where do you start as an investor?

Mint Horizons, led by Neil Borate, Editor of Personal Finance at Mint, is bringing its popular masterclass series to Ahmedabad next. This exclusive evening workshop is designed to equip Indian investors with the knowledge and strategies needed to confidently build a globally-aligned portfolio. Following successful editions in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, the financial capital of Gujarat will be the fifth city to host this insightful and interactive event.

“GIFT city is rapidly emerging as India's Singapore. Mint Horizons will discuss your options for global investing including those in GIFT city,” said Neil.

The workshop will gather top financial experts to simplify the complexities of international investing. The session is tailored for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and anyone looking to strategically grow their wealth by tapping into the global market.

Why global investing matters now By investing in international stocks, mutual funds, or other global assets, you can,

Mitigate country-specific risks: You can safeguard your investment portfolio from any sudden downturn in the Indian market with a portfolio that includes foreign investments.

Hedge against currency fluctuations: A portfolio with exposure to the US dollar or other major currencies can protect your wealth from a depreciating rupee, especially for those with overseas financial obligations like children’s higher education or international travel planned for the future.

Access to innovative sectors: Invest in global tech giants, cutting-edge healthcare companies, or other industries that may not have a strong presence in India.

Mint Horizons Ahmedabad: What to expect The three-hour masterclass has been structured to offer a comprehensive yet practical understanding into the world of overseas investing. The event will start with an introductory address from Borate, who will set the stage by exploring “The Why of Global Investing”. This will set the tone for the events to follow.

“For India's growing investor base — now over 19 crore demat accounts — the ability to participate in global wealth creation represents not just an investment opportunity but also an educational one,” said Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate.

The evening’s agenda is packed with expert-led sessions designed to address the most pressing questions facing Indian investors. A key highlight will be a fireside chat titled ‘Outbound and Global Strategies’ with Mihir Upadhyay, General Manager, Department of Capital Markets, International Financial Services Centres Authority.

Following this, a panel discussion titled ‘Global Investing in an Uncertain World’ will feature two financial experts – Jay Kothari, Senior Vice President, Lead Investment Strategist – Equity Investments and Global Head – International Business at DSP Investment Managers, and Ankita Pathak, Macro Strategist and Global Equities Fund Advisor at Ionic Asset. This session will address the current geopolitical and economic climate and its implications for international investors, providing attendees with a crucial understanding of how to navigate global uncertainties.

The evening will also feature a session on strategic insights on investing overseas by Subho Moulik. This discussion will explore practical approaches to building a global portfolio.

Event Details · Date and Time: August 13th, 7:30 PM onwards

· Venue: Radisson Blu, Near Panchvati Cross Roads, Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380006

· Total Event Time: 3 hours

Mint Horizons is not just a learning platform – it's a call to action for Indian investors to think globally, act decisively, and invest wisely. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, understanding and accessing global markets is no longer a luxury but a necessity for future-ready portfolios.

