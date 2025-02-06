Is a loan against fixed deposit the right option for you? Find out

If you aspire to invest in India you have many different investment options. Fixed deposits, equities, mutual funds, gold, other commodities etc. These are all different kinds of asset classes.
Now fixed deposits which are a unique investment asset class is a favored investment choice due to their stability and predictable returns. Since life is unpredictable that is why it is often seen that there are times when due to emergencies of different kinds like medical, financial etc., money is needed.
So to meet such sudden, unplanned liquidity needs even before one's fixed deposit matures there is an option of borrowing money by keeping one's fixed deposit as a collateral.
Hence, simply put, some financial institutions provide personal loans against fixed deposits offering a quick resolution to access funds when the situation becomes unavoidable and financially challenging for individuals.
A loan against a fixed deposit (FD) allows the borrower to borrow money using his or her deposit as collateral without breaking it. The idea here is that you put your entire fixed deposit as a collateral in exchange of the loan and once you repay the loan your fixed deposit is freed.
This option typically requires minimal documentation and provides fair and competitive interest rates. Thus making it an excellent alternative to traditional personal loans.
Hence, loan against a fixed deposit can even be a smart financial move depending on the prevailing situation. Especially for those needing immediate financial assistance. All this while ensuring that they are able to preserve their investment strategy.
Prominent Indian banks and lending institutions i.e., Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFCs) that can be referred to for availing such loans are: HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Chola Finance, Shriram Finance among others.
Further, emphasis should be given to lenders who can provide easy availability of funds in a seamless way along with minimal documentation. Not only this but the terms and conditions, along with the interest rate charged also needs to be reasonable on the borrower. This way this loan option can be ideal for both planned and unplanned expenses.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)