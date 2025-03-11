Is a metal credit card worth it? Luxury benefits and hidden costs revealed

Metal credit cards symbolize luxury and exclusivity, made from alloys unlike traditional plastic. They offer various opulent services, but potential users should weigh benefits against fees and convenience to determine if they align with their lifestyle and spending habits.

Dakshita Ojha
Published11 Mar 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Metal credit cards: Weighing pros and cons of these cards.

Metal credit cards since very long back have been a symbol of luxury and class in high-end finance products. Apart from their elegant looks, they also carry a handful of privileges specially loaded to entice the mini-set of high-value customers.

Thus, one looking to upgrade his/her wallet should know what metal credit cards are and how they are different from the traditional plastic memories one has used.

Also Read | Virtual credit cards: A safer alternative to physical cards?

What is a metal credit card?

They are made from some form of alloys like stainless steel or combinations of some metal alloys, unlike traditional plastic cards. In the past, more than two decades, when metal credit cards made their debut onto this earth, they were aimed at an elite class of people capitalizing on the exclusivity factor.

However, different financial organizations now do offer a wide array of opulent services attached to such cards, besides a premium feel and sturdiness.

Benefits of metal credit cards

  • A metal credit card offers exclusive status because its possession signals high social ranking in particular communities.
  • Users get improved durability since the sturdy card framework makes it perform better than plastic alternatives under normal breakdown conditions.
  • Premium benefits include better benefits which provide greater cashback rates and special event invitations and customized concierge services for the cardholders.

Also Read | Balance transfer credit cards: What are the key benefits and how they work?

Considerations before taking a metal credit card

  1. Luxury benefits tend to come with elevated annual prices even though some individuals consider them too expensive to justify.
  2. The weight along with the material density affects both convenience and the user experience when using payment terminals equipped with contactless technology.

Top metal credit cards in India

Metal credit card

Annual fees

One Card

No joining and annual fees. 

IDFC First Private Credit Card

Commencement fee (for 1st year): 50,000 + GST 

Annual fees (for 2nd year onwards): 50,000 + GST. 

Zenith + Metal Credit Card

Annual membership fee: Rs. 4,999 + taxes

Axis Bank Burgundy Private Credit Card

Nil 

(Source: BankBazaar)

Metal credit cards blur the line between form and function with ease, providing several added benefits in addition to a luxury look. The potential applicants need to consider weighing the benefits on the other side against convenience as well as added fees.

Also Read | Credit cards: How low mark-up fee can help you save big? An explainer

In conclusion, people can make decisions on whether making the switch to a metal credit card aligns with their lifestyle and spending habits by thinking through their shopping behaviour and way of life.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 01:20 PM IST
