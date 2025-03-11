Is a metal credit card worth it? Luxury benefits and hidden costs revealed

Metal credit cards since very long back have been a symbol of luxury and class in high-end finance products. Apart from their elegant looks, they also carry a handful of privileges specially loaded to entice the mini-set of high-value customers.
Thus, one looking to upgrade his/her wallet should know what metal credit cards are and how they are different from the traditional plastic memories one has used.
They are made from some form of alloys like stainless steel or combinations of some metal alloys, unlike traditional plastic cards. In the past, more than two decades, when metal credit cards made their debut onto this earth, they were aimed at an elite class of people capitalizing on the exclusivity factor.
However, different financial organizations now do offer a wide array of opulent services attached to such cards, besides a premium feel and sturdiness.
Metal credit card
Annual fees
One Card
No joining and annual fees.
IDFC First Private Credit Card
Commencement fee (for 1st year): ₹50,000 + GST
Annual fees (for 2nd year onwards): ₹50,000 + GST.
Zenith + Metal Credit Card
Annual membership fee: Rs. 4,999 + taxes
Axis Bank Burgundy Private Credit Card
Nil
(Source: BankBazaar)
Metal credit cards blur the line between form and function with ease, providing several added benefits in addition to a luxury look. The potential applicants need to consider weighing the benefits on the other side against convenience as well as added fees.
In conclusion, people can make decisions on whether making the switch to a metal credit card aligns with their lifestyle and spending habits by thinking through their shopping behaviour and way of life.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)