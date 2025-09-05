Is a personal loan the right choice for financing home appliances?

For several households, upgrading home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, etc., has now become a forced necessity rather than a luxury. This is because of the rapid advancement in technology and the comfort it brings.
Still, with rapidly escalating costs, after-sales services, and annual maintenance charges, most consumers are turning to personal loans to effectively plan and spread out payments. This growing trend is a consequence of the rapid rise of digital applications, through which purchases can be made in an instant. Now, the question in such an environment is whether this financial option makes sense.
Simply put, personal loans are unsecured funds, which means they need no collateral. They provide borrowers with quick disbursal of funds and fixed EMIs. This particular feature makes them lucrative for families looking to purchase high-value appliances.
Personal loans have depicted reasonable growth recently. The growth registered has been faster than overall credit, gradually increasing its share to 32% of total credit by June 2025. Furthermore, within personal loans, housing loans accounted for more than half.
This further highlights the importance of understanding personal loans properly as a financing tool before going ahead with borrowing funds from any particular financial institution.
Given that personal loans are comfortable borrowing options, interest rates are generally higher than those for appliance-specific loans or credit card EMIs. According to Paisabazaar data, personal loans generally begin from around 9.99% and can go up to 26%. Consumer durable loans usually start at 10% and may extend up to 25-30% depending on the applicant's credit score, basic credit profile, lending policies, and repayment history.
For small-ticket purchases, zero-cost EMI schemes from retailers can be a fairly reasonable and cost-efficient alternative. They are a borrowing instrument that can be even better than a lump-sum major personal loan.
Still, any borrowing decision should not be made in haste. It should be made only after a proper understanding of the basics of the personal loan, its pros and cons, and consultation with a certified financial advisor.
Before opting for a personal loan, borrowers should:
In conclusion, personal loans can be useful tools for financing home appliances, especially when quick replacements are required. Still, households should analyse alternative options, such as consumer durable loans and EMI schemes, before committing to any particular loan product.
This is important to ensure that a wrong or higher-interest-rate loan is not secured without proper due diligence. Furthermore, it is equally important to understand that loans are, on a fundamental level, credit lines. If not managed professionally, they can lead to high debt buildup, psychological problems, and life complications.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
