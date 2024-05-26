Is a prospective employer deceiving you with inflated CTC

One way to safeguard yourself from such deceptions is by understanding that CTC contains various costs that a company might spend on you. Might! CTC may further include costs like insurance premiums, training and development costs, and some companies may even include expenses incurred on office furniture, equipment, and electricity. While these are costs for the company, they may not translate into benefits for you. This plays a crucial role during salary negotiations as companies, through deceitful financial engineering, may increase your CTC without enhancing any real benefits you might receive. Therefore, the CTC can be deceptive and is not the right metric for you to use when comparing alternative offers or during negotiations with the the human resources (HR) department of companies.