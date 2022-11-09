Is a PUC certificate mandatory for vehicle insurance claims?

“Vehicle owners will be required to present a valid PUC certificate when renewing their insurance, according to the Irdai notification. As per law, no vehicle may operate without third-party insurance, a rule that is frequently broken due to lax enforcement. The Irdai decision is based on a Supreme Court judgement which stated that insurers cannot insure a car unless it has an effective PUC certificate on the date of policy renewal," said Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd. However, this does not mean your insurance claim will be rejected if you don't have a valid PUC certificate.