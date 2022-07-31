Is amount withdrawn from NPS taxable?

Generally, where the requirement to return such bonus arises, basis the contractual terms agreed between employer and employee for non-fulfilment of conditions by the employee, there is a view that it is not an over-riding title on the income but in the nature of a penalty for non-fulfilment of stated terms. Hence, no deduction should be available from the taxable income in this regard and the tax already paid on bonus income should not be eligible for refund.

