If the policyholder of a term insurance quits smoking after the policy was put in place, is there any provision to migrate the policy from a smoker plan to a non-smoker one? Are there any other benefits available in such cases?

— Raj Kumar

Insurers do not allow change of plan mid-term from smoker to non-smoker plans. Also, some insurers do not consider non-smoking status unless it was given up for more than five years. In case you meet this requirement, you could opt for a new term plan, and stop paying for the old one.

Term plans have limited continuity benefits. So, buying a new plan is as good as keeping the old one. Of course, in the new plan, the rates will be applicable as per your current age.

Can a nominee benefit from multiple insurance policies if the policyholder dies in an accident? How much money will the nominee get if a person has three insurance policies as per the following details: Policy X with a sum assured (SA) of ₹2 crore and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) of ₹1 crore, Policy Y with SA of ₹1.5 crore and AD&D of ₹1 crore, and policy Z with SA of ₹1.5 crore and AD&D ₹1 crore. In case the person has one more policy from another insurer or company, what will be the eligibility for the nominee in this situation?

— Raj Kumar

The answer to all three questions lies in understanding the basic tenet of fixed benefit policies. Unlike indemnity policies, fixed benefit policies are not linked to expenses or monetary losses suffered by the insured. In the case of a fixed benefit policy, the sum assured mentioned in the policy becomes payable on the occurrence of the event. If the insured has taken multiple fixed benefit policies, all of them become payable, on the occurrence of the insured event. Life insurance and personal accident plans are examples of fixed benefit policies.

To answer your specific questions. First, yes, the person can avail rider claims in all three policies. Second, if the death of the person is due to a natural cause, then only the base sum assured would be payable, i.e., a cumulative of ₹5 cr. If death is due to an accident, then an additional ₹3 crore would be payable. Third, in case the person has a fourth policy, then that could be admissible as well.

Do note that while buying a life insurance policy, it is important to disclose the details of all other existing insurance policies. Insurers do a financial underwriting and cap issuance of a sum assured to a multiple of one’s annual income. Typical multiple ranges between 10 to 20 times of annual salary.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in.