Is any change in smoking status permitted in term insurance?

Can a nominee benefit from multiple insurance policies if the policyholder dies in an accident? How much money will the nominee get if a person has three insurance policies as per the following details: Policy X with a sum assured (SA) of ₹2 crore and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) of ₹1 crore, Policy Y with SA of ₹1.5 crore and AD&D of ₹1 crore, and policy Z with SA of ₹1.5 crore and AD&D ₹1 crore. In case the person has one more policy from another insurer or company, what will be the eligibility for the nominee in this situation?