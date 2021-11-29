The hidden benefit of buying sovereign gold bonds in the secondary market

SGBMAY28 may not be a good choice as the issue price here is lower than its buying price. While you will be getting the units at much lower prices ( ₹4,689.99 per unit) compared to the fresh issue at ₹4,791, the 2.5% interest on your investment amount will be much lower than what you would otherwise get if you subscribe to the fresh issue. “Buying in the secondary market can boost the overall return by offering a discounted price to the fresh issue, as well as a higher yield," says Sachdeva.