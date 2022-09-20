Is corporate bond fund better than bank FD?1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 10:43 AM IST
If you can wait for three years or longer in that case the investment in Corporate Bond funds will give you better after-tax returns
If I invest in corporate bond funds, will they give me better returns/yields as compared to bank fixed deposits? Please tell me the advantages as well as the disadvantages.