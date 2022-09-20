Is corporate bond fund better than bank FD?

The full form of AIF is Alternative Investment Funds. These are regulated by Sebi. As the name suggests, AIF invests amounts collected from investors in different investment options other than the traditional options like equity market or debt securities etc. These alternatives may include Private equity funds, Venture capital funds, Derivatives, managed options etc. Hence, very clearly, AIFs are meant for sophisticated investors only who understand the intricacies of not only the capital market but also other investment opportunities in the ecosystem. In order to shield the small investors from exposing themselves to this kind of not so well-known investment products, Sebi has mandated that the minimum amount of investment in AIF will be at least Rs. 1 crore. Also, we would recommend you to consider investing in AIF only when your total portfolio is at least Rs. 10 crores or higher as we do not recommend any investment in one scheme which is more than 10% of your total financial portfolio. If you meet the above parameters, you may choose from the following AIFs which are currently available for investment: