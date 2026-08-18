Is crypto gifting allowed in India? Key FAQs on tax rules, exemptions, calculations and ITR filing answered

Thinking of gifting Bitcoin, Ethereum or another crypto asset to a family member or friend, but wondering if it is even allowed in India, and how it works?
Pranav Pagaria, Head of Finance & Strategy, CoinDCX, explains the legality of crypto gifting and the key tax and compliance rules investors should keep in mind.
“Yes, crypto can be legally gifted in India,” Pagaria noted. They are recognised as Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) under the tax framework.
However, he added that it is advisable to maintain a gift deed documenting the transfer. Such records can become important for tax reporting when the recipient eventually sells the crypto.
Pagaria explained that “under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 or under Section 92(3) of the Income Tax Act, 2025, gifts received from specified relatives are fully exempt, with no monetary ceiling.”
The specified relatives include:
For example, if your mother gifts Bitcoin worth ₹12 lakh to you, no tax arises on receipt, Pagaria noted.
He further added that gifts received on the occasion of marriage, under a will, by inheritance, or in contemplation of the death of the payer/donor remain fully exempt irrespective of amount or the giver's relationship with the recipient.
The recipient is the person who receives the crypto gift, while the donor or giver is the person who gives or transfers the gift.
For gifts from non-relatives, Pagaria said the rules are different. If the aggregate value of such gifts exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year, the entire amount becomes taxable, not merely the portion above ₹50,000. It is taxed as “Income from Other Sources” at the recipient's applicable slab rate.
For example, if a colleague gifts Ethereum worth ₹75,000, the entire ₹75,000 is added to the recipient's taxable income.
For gifts between an Indian resident and an NRI, he noted that the transfer also has to comply with FEMA rules.
For an earlier tax-exempt gift, Pagaria explained that when the recipient later sells the gifted crypto, the donor’s original purchase price becomes the recipient’s cost of acquisition, rather than the crypto’s fair market value on the date of the gift.
He explained the same with an example.
At the 30% VDA tax rate, your tax liability comes to ₹16.5 lakh, excluding surcharge and cess. The 1% TDS deducted by the buyer can be claimed as a credit against your tax liability.
He highlighted that “the original cost of acquisition becomes critical” when gifted crypto is sold. Therefore, the recipient should keep the donor's original purchase records, including exchange statements, invoices, wallet history, and gift transaction details.
“For a taxable gift received from a non-relative, the fair market value on the date of the gift becomes the cost of acquisition,” Pagaria added.
So, if a friend gifted the crypto in the above example, the ₹45 lakh value on the gifting date would be treated as the cost, making the taxable gain ₹25 lakh ( ₹70 lakh − ₹45 lakh).
He mentioned that “India's ITR framework requires transaction-wise reporting of VDAs. If the recipient later sells the gifted crypto, the transaction should be disclosed under Schedule VDA with the relevant acquisition and transfer details.”
Both parties should keep:
He further added that if the gifted crypto is held on a foreign platform or wallet, the taxpayer must disclose it under Schedule FA (Foreign Assets) in the ITR.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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