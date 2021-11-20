Is cryptocurrency bitcoin a better asset than gold for hedge against inflation?

On how cryptocurrencies may give run for money to gold in asset segment; Vishnu Gupta, Founder & Director, Nonceblox Blockchain Studio said, "For long Gold has been the defacto hedge against inflation. It can be stolen, need to be stored and would usually need maintenance. It was one of the few trusted investments for old money but not anymore. Investors have started to look at bitcoins as future gold. It is purely decentralised, has no storage or maintenance issues and can't be stolen. Calling it only a hedge might not be full justice, I would rather call it the most lucrative asset on the face of earth and mars."

