Is diversifying into real estate a good idea when your portfolio has 60% equity exposure?

At 40, after receiving a ₹75 lakh windfall and with an existing portfolio already tilted towards equity mutual funds (around 60%), would allocating to real estate make sense for long-term diversification over a 12–15 year horizon, particularly with retirement in mind?

Further, how should one strike the right balance between risk and returns while planning for key goals like retirement and children’s education over the next 6–8 years? Should there be a greater allocation to safer avenues like debt funds or liquid assets, and what tax-efficient options and portfolio rebalancing strategy would you suggest?

— Name withheld on request It is good to know that you are moving in the right direction and already have a disciplined approach towards investing.

While diversification is always beneficial, to determine whether allocating to real estate is the right decision, we first need to understand the value of your existing portfolio—especially the 60% currently invested in equity mutual funds—and how it fits into your overall asset allocation.

If I assume your overall portfolio is around ₹1 crore, with 60% in equity, then investing the additional ₹75 lakh into real estate may not be a great idea, as it would significantly tilt your allocation towards a single asset class.

Real estate, while stable in perception, comes with its own challenges such as liquidity constraints, higher transaction costs, and longer holding periods. Over-allocation to such an asset class can reduce flexibility in your portfolio, especially when you may need funds for important goals.

However, if your portfolio is closer to ₹5 crore, with ₹3 crore already invested in equity, then allocating ₹75 lakh to real estate makes more sense. In this case, it would form roughly 15% of your overall portfolio, which can act as a diversification element without overexposing you to one asset class.

Goal-based bucketing To plan for unavoidable financial goals like children’s education, you should follow a bucketing strategy.

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There is nothing wrong with starting with equity investments for growth, but as you approach the goal timeline, it is important to gradually reduce risk. For example, if the goal is 8 years away, you can start shifting funds from equity to fixed income instruments from the 6th year onwards to protect the accumulated corpus from market volatility.

Retirement structure For retirement planning, you should maintain three broad buckets:

The next 2–3 years of expenses should be kept in fixed income instruments to ensure stability and liquidity.

The following 4–5 years can be allocated to a hybrid portfolio, such as balanced advantage funds, which provide a mix of growth and downside protection.

The remaining long-term corpus can stay invested in more aggressive assets like equity mutual funds to generate inflation-beating returns.

It is important to actively rebalance your portfolio by shifting money from bucket 3 to bucket 2, and from bucket 2 to bucket 1 over time. This disciplined approach helps in managing risk, ensuring liquidity, and avoiding uncertainties as you move closer to your financial goals.