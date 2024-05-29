Money
Is due diligence by banks sufficient when buying property?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 29 May 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Although banks do their checks, taking extra precautions is advisable as the amount involved in real estate transactions can be huge
Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class man residing in Delhi, invests the hard-earned savings from his provident fund account to buy land on the outskirts of the national capital. Later, when he visits the site to plan the construction of a new house, he is greeted by a wall. The struggle he faces to get back his property is the plot of the 2006 Anupam Kher-starrer, Khosla ka Ghosla.
