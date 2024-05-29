Is due diligence by banks sufficient when buying property?

“The bank’s primary concern at the time of undertaking due diligence would be to secure the loan repayment. Therefore, the scope of the bank’s advocate while undertaking it would be limited to minimizing the bank’s risk and ensuring that the property serves as adequate collateral, whereas an independent advocate will undertake legal due diligence with the primary intent of securing their client’s interest. Therefore, an independent advocate’s scope of work will be much wider, and it will focus on ensuring there is a clear title, the property is free from encumbrances, and there are no legal issues that could impact your ownership in the future."