Is Edelweiss MF’s first Bharat Bond ETF set to match its launch yield?

Investors also need to account for some degree of deviation between the fund and the index yield to maturity (YTM), especially so in case of bond indices. Note that, as indicated in the Bharat Bond NFO (new fund offer) presentation, 6.83% was the YTM of the index and not the fund. Given the lack of adequate liquidity (trading volumes) in the bond market at all times, index replication cannot be exact. Apart from this, the re-investment risk also needs to be factored in. YTM calculations are based on the assumption that coupons from the underlying bonds will get re-invested at the same yield. In reality, the coupons get re-invested at the yields (can be higher or lower) prevalent when the fund receives these coupon payments. This can cause deviations between what the YTM indicates and what the return turns out to be.