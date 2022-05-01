Is EPF earned when not employed taxable?

It is to be noted that the term “accumulated balance due to an employee" means the balance (including accretions thereon) standing to the credit of an employee on the day of cessation of his employment. In such a case, the exemption is available only in respect of accumulated balance (as on the last day of your employment). Any interest income accrued post-cessation of your employment would be considered as taxable income and is required to be offered to tax. As this income would be in the nature of “income from other sources" the same may be offered to tax as per the method of accounting regularly adopted by you i.e. cash or mercantile basis.