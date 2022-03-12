EPFO had provided 8.65 % interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 % in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 % in 2015-16. It had given 8.75 % rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 % for 2012-13.The rate of interest was 8.25 % in 2011-12.