Is equity a safe bet as a long-term investment?2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 11:30 PM IST
- To reduce risk, diversify and review your portfolio at regular intervals
Listen to this article
Equity is an asset class which is well-known for its volatile nature and has been embraced and feared the most by investors. More often than not, investors enter into equity market with the mind-set of making substantial returns in a short time. Given that equity has high volatility over short holding periods, it leaves investors believing that equity is a risky investment.