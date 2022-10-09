Is equity a safe bet as a long-term investment?

Now, let us dwell deep into these 26 funds and take a case where an investor picked only one fund and stayed invested for a period of 10 years. The luckiest investor would have made a return of 51% p.a. while the unluckiest investor would have lost 1.9% p.a. In 95% cases, that is, in around 135,600 out of 1 42,500 instances, a 10-year investor would have made more than 6% return which means they would have made more than that from FDs. In 99.4% of the cases, that is, in around 142,400 cases, a 10-year investor would have made positive returns indicating that they did not lose capital.