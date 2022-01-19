Is equity risk premium crucial for your investment decisions?

Accuracy of the data as well as subjectivity in the calculation methodology makes it difficult for investors to really compute these metrics, said Oswal. Also, it is a dynamic metric with estimates varying wildly depending on the time frame and method of calculation. Since equity risk premium would also depend upon qualitative criteria, there are chances that two investors could arrive at non-identical results, added Sameer Kaul - MD & CEO, TrustPlutus Wealth. Mukherjee said that they choose to use Aswath Damodaran’s risk premium computation, which is sufficient for the risk premium calculation. “Other sites, like aqr.com, project asset class predicted risk/return, which retail investors may easily access to gain a helicopter view," he added.

