Is factor investing better than traditional investing?

What makes momentum investing viable?

Momentum factor is categorized as a behavioural factor which is measured using the change in the price of a stock over a period of time. A momentum portfolio selects stocks with higher total returns compared to their peers. The rationale behind momentum is that this upward or downward trend, driven by market sentiment, would continue for some more time and can be used to generate returns. It is one of the most robust factors which has proven successful globally and also in Indian markets. Even though the factor generates very high returns, it is combined with large drawdowns in bearish markets. But the high risk-adjusted returns provide investors with a strategy that should provide great wealth-creation opportunities over a longer period. For investors who may not like the high volatility of the momentum portfolio, it can be combined with other factors such as quality or value to reduce the drawdown effects because of the low correlation between factors.