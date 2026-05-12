Is foreign-earned salary in NRE account taxable in India? Here's what rules say

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) have the option to transfer their overseas earnings to India through non-resident external (NRE) accounts to manage investments, family expenses and savings in the country. However, a common question arise over whether salary earned abroad becomes taxable in India once it is remitted to an Indian bank account.
An NRE (Non-Resident External) account is a rupee-denominated bank account, in which deposits are made in foreign currency and converted to Indian rupees for withdrawal purposes. These accounts can be opened as a savings, current, recurring, or fixed deposit account.
A few benefits are extended to non-resident individuals under Indian tax provisions. Broadly, global income of a non-resident is not taxable in India, according to information available on the Income Tax Department's website.
Meanwhile, certain categories of interest income, particularly those arising from specified NRI accounts such as NRE and FCNR (Foreign Currency Non-Resident) deposits, are also exempt from tax in India, subject to applicable conditions under the Income Tax Act.
As a result, foreign-earned salary credited into an NRE account is generally not taxable in India if the individual qualifies as a non-resident for tax purposes. However, tax liability is determined based on residential status under the Income Tax Act, and only income that is taxable in India (or arises or is received in India) falls within the Indian tax net.
A NRE account is designed to help non-resident Indians manage their foreign earnings in India while maintaining full repairability of funds. Here's how the money transfer system works for NRIs:
While an NRE account is only meant for foreign income, an NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) account is a rupee-denominated account for NRIs to manage income earned in India.
Such income could be earned by a NRI from property rent, dividends, pensions, and other domestic earnings. In this case, deposits can be made in both foreign and Indian currency, but withdrawals are only allowed in Indian rupees.
However, unlike the tax benefits available under an NRE account, interest earned in a NRO account is taxable in India. Such income is subject to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) at applicable rates, although NRIs can claim relief under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), depending on their country of residence and eligibility conditions, according to ClearTax.
Additionally, repatriation of principal is capped at $1 million per financial year, subject to documentation. You can also apply for an NRO account jointly with a resident Indian or even an NRI.
Both NRE and NRO opened as savings or current accounts, depending on your financial needs. In both accounts, you are required to maintain an average monthly balance of ₹75,000.
This is particularly important under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) guidelines, which require indivduals to update their residential status in bank records once they become non-residents. Accordingly, an NRI is not permitted to continue operating a regular resident savings account in India in their name. Instead, such accounts must be redesignated or converted into a NRE or NRO account based on the nature of income being held.
If you fail to regularise the account status in line with FEMA rules can lead to compliance issues and penalties under applicable regulations.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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