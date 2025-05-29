Is HDFC Flexi Cap Fund right for you? 5 things to check first

The HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, as of May 2025, remains a reputable choice among investors in India who aspire to build long term wealth through mutual funds. This fund offers investors diversified equity exposure.

This open ended dynamic and diversified equity scheme invests across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. It offers flexibility to adapt to varying market conditions.

First launched on January 01, 1995, this particular mutual fund has delivered solid compounding of wealth and robust performance across different market cycles over the years.

Below are five things you should know about the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, before you consider investing in 2025:

1. Long term performance As per the official HDFC Mutual Fund website, a ₹1,00,000 investment made in the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund on the inception date i.e., January 1, 1995 would have grown to approximately about ₹1.4 crore over a period of 29 years. This reflects a compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.63%.

2. Rolling returns Furthermore, the funds rolling returns over different time periods since its initiation i.e., inception indicates that over a five year period, investment in HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has consistently delivered positive returns. The fund has delivered returns exceeding a 10% CAGR in approximately 86% of instances.

3. Investment strategy HDFC Flexi Cap Fund practices a flexible investment approach. This allows the fund manager to dynamically allocate investment across companies holding various market capitalizations based on ever evolving market dynamics and valuations. The goal of this strategy is to boost returns and manage risk appropriately.

4. Minimum investment Investors can start a systematic investment plan (SIP) or make a lump sum investment with a minimum amount of ₹100, thus making the fund accessible to a broader investor base.

5. Risk Profile This fund has been categorised as very high risk, the fund is intended for investors who have the potential of taking high risk and an appetite for long term investments.

Fund Performance snapshot

Investment Period ₹ 10,000 invested on Latest value Absolute Returns Annualised Returns 1 year 09-Apr-24 ₹ 10,855.90 8.56% 8.56% 2 years 06-Apr-23 ₹ 15,766.50 57.66% 25.41% 3 years 08-Apr-22 ₹ 16,808.90 68.09% 18.86% 5 years 09-Apr-20 ₹ 37,055.20 270.55% 29.93% 10 years 09-Apr-15 ₹ 36,809.00 268.09% 13.91% Since inception 01-Jan-95 ₹ 17,81,281 17,712.81% 18.63%

Note: The returns discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and returns refer to the official website of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund.

Therefore, before considering investing in this mutual fund, it is prudent to discuss your investment goals, holding period, return expectations and risk taking appetite with a certified financial advisor. This way you will be able to make an informed decision that will serve you best in the long run.