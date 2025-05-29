Is HDFC Flexi Cap Fund right for you? 5 things to check first

Check out key facts about HDFC Flexi Cap Fund including long-term performance, flexible investment strategy, and risk profile to help you make better mutual fund investment decisions in 2025.

Shivam Shukla
Published29 May 2025, 12:52 PM IST
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund offers diversified equity exposure with strong long-term returns for investors.
The HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, as of May 2025, remains a reputable choice among investors in India who aspire to build long term wealth through mutual funds. This fund offers investors diversified equity exposure.

This open ended dynamic and diversified equity scheme invests across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. It offers flexibility to adapt to varying market conditions.

First launched on January 01, 1995, this particular mutual fund has delivered solid compounding of wealth and robust performance across different market cycles over the years.

Below are five things you should know about the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, before you consider investing in 2025:

1. Long term performance

As per the official HDFC Mutual Fund website, a 1,00,000 investment made in the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund on the inception date i.e., January 1, 1995 would have grown to approximately about 1.4 crore over a period of 29 years. This reflects a compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.63%.

2. Rolling returns

Furthermore, the funds rolling returns over different time periods since its initiation i.e., inception indicates that over a five year period, investment in HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has consistently delivered positive returns. The fund has delivered returns exceeding a 10% CAGR in approximately 86% of instances.

3. Investment strategy

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund practices a flexible investment approach. This allows the fund manager to dynamically allocate investment across companies holding various market capitalizations based on ever evolving market dynamics and valuations. The goal of this strategy is to boost returns and manage risk appropriately.

4. Minimum investment

Investors can start a systematic investment plan (SIP) or make a lump sum investment with a minimum amount of 100, thus making the fund accessible to a broader investor base.

5. Risk Profile

This fund has been categorised as very high risk, the fund is intended for investors who have the potential of taking high risk and an appetite for long term investments.

Fund Performance snapshot

Investment Period 10,000 invested onLatest valueAbsolute ReturnsAnnualised Returns
1 year09-Apr-24 10,855.908.56%8.56%
2 years06-Apr-23 15,766.5057.66%25.41%
3 years 08-Apr-22 16,808.9068.09%18.86%
5 years 09-Apr-20 37,055.20270.55%29.93%
10 years09-Apr-15 36,809.00268.09%13.91%
Since inception01-Jan-95 17,81,28117,712.81%18.63%

Note: The returns discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and returns refer to the official website of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund.

Therefore, before considering investing in this mutual fund, it is prudent to discuss your investment goals, holding period, return expectations and risk taking appetite with a certified financial advisor. This way you will be able to make an informed decision that will serve you best in the long run.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

