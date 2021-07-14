Is health insurance claim amount taxable?

Concurring, Aarti Raote, partner, Deloitte India, said currently there is a no provision in the Income Tax Act regarding taxation of health insurance amounts received by an individual as claim settlement. "Insurance companies provide a cashless option to the insured individuals where the hospitalisation expenses are settled directly by the insurance company. Alternatively, suppose the cashless option does not work, in that case, the amount is reimbursed to the insured individual against a claim supported by proof of expenses incurred, including the prescription, hospital invoices, receipts, etc. Thus one may view this as an obligation of the insurance company in the first place, which needs to be paid by it on account of the premiums paid by the individual. These are nothing but reimbursement of personal expenses. There is no benefit derived or income earned by the insured person but a mere reimbursement of the medical costs incurred. Hence the prevalent view is that these should not be treated as taxable in the hands of individual," Raote said.