Is high inflation a big concern for equity investors?
- It should not deter investors who have a long-term horizon of 10 years or more
Consumer inflation is at a high across the world. It reached a 40-year high in the US at 8.6% and touched 7% in May in India. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global oil and food prices have risen, stoking inflation in many countries. In its quest to rein in inflation, the US Fed recently raised rates by 75 basis points (bps), while the RBI hiked the repo rate by 90 bps.