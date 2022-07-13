Is high inflation a big concern for equity investors?

Given the trend of relatively lesser market returns accompanying ‘high’ inflation, an investor should be prepared for lower returns in the coming years. Moreover, a lot depends on the time the central bank takes to tame inflation. Post the 2008 financial meltdown, ‘high’ inflation persisted for many years. Hopefully, it might not continue for that long. Moreover, investors with a horizon of 10 years or more need not get deterred by these trends. Eventually, inflation rates have come down, and stock markets have rallied. Since 1985, the Sensex has been up 100 times – giving a CAGR of 13.3%. So, they are better off staying invested in equities for the long haul. Any tactical moves can otherwise jeopardize their financial goals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}