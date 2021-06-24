Is home care treatment add-on with existing health policy beneficial?

Shankar Bali, Joint MD, Vidal Health, said, "The regulator's decision will now permit people to add a domiciliary hospitalisation cover/home treatment cover to their existing health policy as an add-on. Most health policies do not offer a domiciliary cover, and the experience during covid-19 has shown that this could be useful. If the underwriters' price this well, it can get high penetration among the covered populace. It can be a great addition to premiums as well as provide peace of mind to people that even if they get treated at home, their health policy will cover the medical expense."