HSBC VISA Platinum credit card is specifically designed to provide you with a variety of exclusive perks and benefits so that you can save on your expenses while not compromising on your lifestyle. This credit card provides exciting offers on dining, shopping, entertainment, travel and many more. Hence, if you are looking for an all in one credit card which can help you spend smartly, this credit card can be a great option for you to consider.

Key features Welcome benefits: 5 transactions worth ₹ 10,000 or more in 60 days and get 10% cashback up to ₹ 2000.

10,000 or more in 60 days and get 10% cashback up to 2000. ₹ 250 Amazon voucher after completing online application and Video KYC.

250 Amazon voucher after completing online application and Video KYC. 3 complimentary visits to any domestic/international airport lounge.

Complimentary ₹ 250 worth Swiggy voucher. Fuel surcharge waiver: Save up to ₹ 3,000 annually through fuel surcharge waiver. Zero liability on lost cards: Get zero liability for transactions after reporting card loss or theft.

Lost card Instant replacement within 3 days through VISA global assistance or HSBC helpline service. Rewards program: Get 2 reward points for every ₹ 150 spent.

150 spent. Enjoy 5X Reward Points for all purchases over ₹ 4 lakh in a year up to a maximum of 15,500 Reward Points per year. Redemption options: Redeem points for vouchers across categories like fashion, electronics, and home appliances.

Convert reward points to air miles at a 2:1 ratio with airlines such as Air India, Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Etihad Airways, and InterMiles.

Eligibility criteria Age:Must be between 18 years to 65 years old.

Income:Minimum income of ₹4,00,000 per annum for salaried employees

Nationality:Must be an indian resident

Residence: Must be based out ofChennai, Gurgaon, Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad or Kolkata

Fees and charges

Fee Type Amount Joining fee Nil. Finance charges 3.3% p.m | 39.6% p.a Minimum payment due on extended card usage 5% of total payment due (min. ₹ 100)

Is HSBC VISA Platinum credit card the right choice for you? This credit card is the right choice for you if you want a credit card with no annual fee and at the same time want to enjoy cashbacks and rewards on your dining and everyday shopping expenses. If you want a credit card for a more specific purpose, then you may want to explore other options as well so that you can get the best deal which suits your lifestyle better.

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of impulse buying which can lead you to a heavy bill which might be over your budget. It is important to maintain a balance between luxury and necessity so that you can not enjoy the benefits of your credit card without hurting your pocket.