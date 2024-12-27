HSBC VISA Platinum credit card is specifically designed to provide you with a variety of exclusive perks and benefits so that you can save on your expenses while not compromising on your lifestyle. This credit card provides exciting offers on dining, shopping, entertainment, travel and many more. Hence, if you are looking for an all in one credit card which can help you spend smartly, this credit card can be a great option for you to consider.
Age:Must be between 18 years to 65 years old.
Income:Minimum income of ₹4,00,000 per annum for salaried employees
Nationality:Must be an indian resident
Residence: Must be based out ofChennai, Gurgaon, Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad or Kolkata
|Fee Type
|Amount
|Joining fee
|Nil.
|Finance charges
|3.3% p.m | 39.6% p.a
|Minimum payment due on extended card usage
|5% of total payment due (min. ₹100)
Source: Paisabazaar
This credit card is the right choice for you if you want a credit card with no annual fee and at the same time want to enjoy cashbacks and rewards on your dining and everyday shopping expenses. If you want a credit card for a more specific purpose, then you may want to explore other options as well so that you can get the best deal which suits your lifestyle better.
In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of impulse buying which can lead you to a heavy bill which might be over your budget. It is important to maintain a balance between luxury and necessity so that you can not enjoy the benefits of your credit card without hurting your pocket.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.