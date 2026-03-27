Is India really one of the cheapest places to retire? ₹1 cr, ₹2 cr or ₹10 cr - How much is enough?

An American, post-retirement, wanting to live in India needs just about $186,000, a 2024-2025 study by NetCredit reveals. In comparison, he/she would need an exorbitant amount of $1.18 million in Singapore, $158,410 in Pakistan and $702,330 in the US (refer infographic below).

That number makes India look like one of the cheapest places to spend your retirement life. Now let’s look at that number - $186,000 is roughly ₹1.5 crore. This is based on cost-of-living data and safe withdrawal assumptions, the study showed.

When we asked experts - is that amount good enough to sustain an early retirement?

“At ₹2 lakh monthly expenses, you’re looking at ₹6–8 crore even in a standard retirement scenario. If you’re retiring early, that number can easily move closer to ₹10 crore,” said Ankush Bajaj, Director of Alfa Fineducon.

We also asked some of the youngsters who are actively planning their retirement, and the number they arrived at is nowhere close.

It’s usually ₹6 crore. Often ₹8 crore. Sometimes ₹10 crore.

The real question: Is ₹ 1.5 crore enough? For most urban Indians, the answer is increasingly no.

And this isn’t just about lifestyle upgrades or higher aspirations. It is largely about maintaining the same lifestyle over time — specifically, time, inflation and uncertainty.

Anyone who has tried to estimate their retirement expenses, knows how quickly the numbers escalate once you stretch the timeline.

Time changes the equation Most global retirement models assume that individuals retire around the age of 60 and need to fund 20–25 years of expenses. That assumption is quietly becoming outdated.

A growing number of Indians now want to retire earlier — often in their 40s. That pushes the retirement horizon to 40–50 years.

At that point, retirement stops being a phase. It becomes a full replacement of income over decades.

And over such long periods, even small assumptions start to matter a lot.

What ₹ 1.5 crore actually delivers A ₹1.5 crore corpus, assuming a withdrawal rate of around 5%, generates roughly ₹75,000 a month.

For a household with modest expenses, that may seem workable today.

But retirement planning rarely fails in year one. It usually fails much later. The gap becomes clearer when you look at how the same corpus behaves over time.

What ₹1.5 crore looks like over time Year Monthly expense needed (6% inflation) Corpus adequacy Today ₹ 75,000 Comfortable 12 years ₹ 1.5 lakh Stretched 24 years ₹ 3 lakh Unsustainable This is where the ₹1.5 crore assumption begins to weaken - not immediately, but gradually.

This is where the ₹1.5 crore assumption begins to weaken - not immediately, but gradually.

Inflation is uneven—and often underestimated Inflation in India does not move uniformly. While headline inflation may stay in the 5–6% range, some categories behave very differently.

Healthcare is the most obvious example.

Medical inflation in India is often estimated at 10–12% annually.

You don’t feel this in the early years. But over two or three decades, it becomes one of the biggest drivers of retirement costs.

And unlike discretionary spending, this is not something people can easily cut back on.

The difference between ‘average India’ and ‘urban India’ Another limitation of the ₹1.5 crore estimate is that it reflects an average cost-of-living baseline.

In reality, India is not one market.

A smaller-town retirement, with limited expenses, may still fit within ₹40,000– ₹60,000 a month. But that is not what most people actively planning financial independence are targeting.

They are planning for urban living—with private healthcare, access to services, and some continuity in lifestyle. Not excessive, but not minimal either.

That version of retirement costs more. Not dramatically more—but enough to change the equation.

No external buffer for Indian retirees For foreign retirees, India’s affordability is amplified by currency dynamics. Earnings in dollars or euros, when spent in rupees, create a natural cushion.

Indian retirees do not have that buffer.

Their income, investments and expenses are all exposed to the same domestic conditions. Which means inflation, market cycles and economic shocks all hit in the same direction.

Also Read | Turned 60? Here are smart asset allocation strategies for a secure retirement

Planning for uncertainty, not just expenses The higher retirement targets seen among Indians are often interpreted as overestimation.

But in many cases, they are a response to uncertainty.

“Most people underestimate how long retirement actually lasts and how unpredictable expenses can be,” says Ankush Bajaj, Director, Alfa Fineducon Pvt Ltd.

“A ₹1–2 crore corpus may appear sufficient on paper, but once you factor in inflation, healthcare and market cycles, the margin for error becomes very small. That is why many investors today aim for ₹6–10 crore—it provides flexibility and a buffer against uncertainty.”

In the absence of strong social security systems, this kind of defensive planning becomes common.

₹1.5 crore vs ₹10 crore: what changes Factor ₹1.5 crore ₹10 crore Monthly income (approx) ₹ 75,000 ₹ 3–3.5 lakh Inflation cushion Low High Retirement duration 20–25 years (ideal) 40+ years Lifestyle flexibility Limited Comfortable Risk absorption Low Strong A ₹1.5 crore plan assumes efficiency. A ₹10 crore plan assumes resilience.

A ₹1.5 crore plan assumes efficiency. A ₹10 crore plan assumes resilience.

Even at a conservative withdrawal rate of 4%, a ₹10 crore corpus is much closer to what many urban households already spend today.

The real question is not affordability India remains one of the cheapest countries in the world to retire.

But retirement planning is no longer just about cost. It is about durability.

How long will your money last?

How will your expenses change?

And how much uncertainty can your plan absorb?

The ₹1.5 crore estimate answers a global comparison. The ₹6–10 crore estimate reflects a local reality.