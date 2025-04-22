Money
Is India's bank deposit insurance adequate? A reality check
Summary
- India’s deposit insurance scheme offers wide coverage by number, but not by value—leaving large depositors at risk. With household savings rising, is the RBI’s safety net still fit for purpose?
Bank deposit insurance is a foundational safety net designed to protect depositors—the primary providers of capital to banks. It plays a crucial role in maintaining public trust and ensuring financial stability, particularly during banking crises.
