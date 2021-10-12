Is investing in digital gold a better option than the real thing?

Since digital gold lets you own the physical metal, it does act as an investment option. However, it does not assure any return or interest, just as owning physical gold. You can either redeem your accumulated holding in the form of coins, bars or jewellery or you can sell it back to the seller at the prevailing gold rate. The gold rate displayed on the platform on which you hold digital gold is the rate per gram of pure gold (999.9 or 24k).

