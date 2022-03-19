WHEN MY FRIEND Jeff began collecting great wine in the 1980s, he did it because he loved wine. By 2011 Jeff knew he’d never drink it all, and he sold most of his cellar at auction for $3.6 million. In Jeff’s view, the auction proceeds “paid for all the drinking" he’d done over the years.

The money Jeff made was a byproduct of his passion, not an end in itself. Lately, however, I’ve been receiving email offers stressing the fiscal rewards of investing in wine. My social media feed, too, has been rife with offers. One sponsored post on Facebook, from the wine investment platform Vinovest, urged: “Beat stock volatility with wine investing."

It’s increasingly commonplace to invest in wine speculatively via these platforms, though it has its risks and, to my mind, it’s far simpler just to buy the wine you love—whether it gains in value or not.

One wine investment platform, London-based Cult Wines, has been around for 15 years. Founded in 2007, the platform bills itself as a “wealth management" company whose portfolio managers and research analysts buy and sell wines on behalf of clients. The company’s collections, stored in bonded warehouses in the U.K. and Europe, are worth more than $320 million, said CEO and co-founder Tom Gearing. Traditionally focused on selling in the European and Asian markets, Cult Wines has only recently courted more American investment; currently, Mr. Gearing noted, some 12% of Cult Wines’ “several thousand" clients are American.

Investors with Cult Wine Investment pay a minimum of $10,000 to join “Cru Classé," the lowest investment tier; the highest, “Cult Cru," has a $700,000 minimum. The portfolios comprise “investment grade wine" from such places as Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, Tuscany and Napa, say the company’s press materials. Annual management fees range from 2.95% for an entry-level account to 2.25% for top tier.

Vinovest was founded in 2019; in 2020, their seed round of capital was $3 million, and they raised an additional $13 million in 2021. They have around 10,000 investors, said co-founder Anthony Zhang, a tech entrepreneur. Vinovest clients can buy and sell individual bottles of wine (as they would with an online auction company such as WineBid.com). Clients also have the option to invest a minimum of $1,000 in Vinovest’s managed wine portfolios. These portfolios come with management fees—which include storage and insurance—of between 2.25% and 2.85%, on top of the invested amount. As with Cult Wines, Vinovest investors own the bottles they invest in, and those wines are stored in warehouses all over the world. Investment wines, chosen by a team of Vinovest sommeliers, include “wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne," noted Mr. Zhang in an email.

Founded in Richmond, Va., in 2019, with over $1.5 million invested on the platform, the wine-investment platform Vint offers the opportunity to invest for a minimum of one share, ranging from $10 to $75, with no fees. (The company declined to name its number of investors or its current capital.) With Vint, investors don’t actually own the wines but rather fractional shares of a wine portfolio chosen by Vint. By contrast, investors in Vinovest and Cult Wine Investment can access and take possession of their wines if they so choose, although there are transportation costs and/or early liquidation penalties.

One of the names most often cited by wine investment platforms is Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, whose wines are some of the priciest in the world. Those prices have risen exponentially over the years, in part because there is such a limited amount of wine and its distribution is tightly controlled.

When I mentioned wine investment to the domaine’s longtime co-director Aubert de Villaine (now in an advisory role), on a visit to New York to introduce the 2019 vintage, he said, “We refuse to sell to those funds. We want the wines to go to people who will drink them." (While DRC controls the initial sale of its wines, resale at auction is beyond its control.)

There are reasons to be skeptical of any kind of investment, wine or otherwise. Unwitting investors loaned nearly $100 million to the principals of Bordeaux Cellars, a wine investment company supposedly backed by a cellar of fine wines that turned out to be nonexistent. The two principals, Stephen Burton and James Wellesley, were recently charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District Court of New York. Lawyers for Mssrs. Burton and Wellesley could not be identified.

Jeff Zacharia, president of Zachys, a wine retailer and auction house based in Westchester, N.Y., was less concerned about fraud than practical matters. “There are a lot of variables, with the storage, the risk of breakage," he noted. While collectors store wine at home or a nearby warehouse, most wine investment companies store bottles in Europe and Asia, making wines harder to access for stateside investors.

Mr. Gearing said wine stored abroad was in better shape than wine shipped across the ocean. “U.S. bottles with import labels fetch a lower price globally than European stock, as the bottles are known to have flown further and could have therefore been exposed to conditions which might have negatively impacted the quality of the bottles," he wrote in an email. “Knowing this, a buyer situated in Europe or Asia is more likely to pay more for a bottle that’s been stored in perfect conditions close to source."

Mr. Gearing and his team are at work on providing greater pricing transparency. At the end of March they will officially announce the creation of CultX, a partnership between Cult Wines and wine-searcher.com, the retail wine search engine, that will give customers access to wine pricing data—auction and retail—all over the world.

Still, as with a stock, there is always the risk of a wine’s decline in value. Mr. Zacharia noted that wine, like art, is subject to trends. “People talked about Port in the 1980s, but it didn’t go up in value," he said. Would-be investors would be wise to consider the cost of getting out of the market, advised David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine Group, whose affiliate the Wine Market Journal is a database of global wine-auction data. “If you try to move a lot of wine, you run the risk of getting a low price," Mr. Parker said. The management fees add up, too.

Given all of these risks, if I still wanted to invest in a modestly priced wine whose value is likely to increase, might Mr. Parker have one to recommend? “Château de Beaucastel," he offered. “It has a history of appreciation." The current vintage of the flagship wine from Beaucastel’s great Châteauneuf-du-Pape estate is about $100 per bottle. And since I love Beaucastel, if its value doesn’t increase, I will happily drink my investment instead.

