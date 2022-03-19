Is investing in wine the right move for oenophiles?

Vinovest was founded in 2019; in 2020, their seed round of capital was $3 million, and they raised an additional $13 million in 2021. They have around 10,000 investors, said co-founder Anthony Zhang, a tech entrepreneur. Vinovest clients can buy and sell individual bottles of wine (as they would with an online auction company such as WineBid.com). Clients also have the option to invest a minimum of $1,000 in Vinovest’s managed wine portfolios. These portfolios come with management fees—which include storage and insurance—of between 2.25% and 2.85%, on top of the invested amount. As with Cult Wines, Vinovest investors own the bottles they invest in, and those wines are stored in warehouses all over the world. Investment wines, chosen by a team of Vinovest sommeliers, include “wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne," noted Mr. Zhang in an email.